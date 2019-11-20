SAN ANTONIO — A man who was treated for a gunshot wound at Alamo Plaza downtown wasn’t shot there, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

According to a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson, there was a shooting at the basketball court at Southside Lions Park.

Police said the victim drove himself away from the scene on the southeast side, saw an ambulance by Alamo Plaza and asked for help.

San Antonio Police chief William McManus said there was an argument over a pair of sneakers. The person who was supposed to buy the shoes did not have enough money, so when the seller asked for them back, the supposed buyer allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him in the upper arm.

The victim was shot in the upper arm. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

