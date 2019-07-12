SAN ANTONIO — Days after a shooting at Alamo Ranch Apartments sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, Daniel Lugo and Jorge Rodriguez – 21 and 20 years old, respectively – confronted the 25-year-old victim at Alamo Ranch Apartments late Monday night to "challenge" him after the victim got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend, a relative of Lugo's.

KENS

KENS

Gunfire eventually erupted, and the victim was struck several times. Someone else who was with the victim at the time was able to find cover and avoid from being injured.

Salazar said the victim has undergone "several surgeries" after the incident, and is still in the ICU as of Friday. Meanwhile, the sheriff added that BCSO's investigation isn't over.

"I can tell you there are other persons of interest in the case," he said. "I would venture to say we are not done making arrests."

He encouraged that anyone who may be involved reach out to BCSO.

"Trust me: You would rather be a witness in this case than a co-defendant," he said.

Lugo and Rodriguez are each being charged with two counts of aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon.