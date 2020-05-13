SAN ANTONIO — Police officials have identified the two men involved in an altercation at a bus stop Tuesday that resulted in gunfire when the suspect was apparently told he couldn't enter a city bus without a mask, due to coronavirus-related precautions.

The incident unfolded on the 3800 block of East Southcross Boulevard, near the Pecan Valley Golf Club.

According to San Antonio Police officials, 38-year-old Gilbert Tarnate left the bus to begin arguing with the suspect, Jason Jackson, and allegedly "started to attack" him when Jackson shot Tarnate with his own gun. Tarnate was taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson, who authorities said on Tuesday is licensed to carry a firearm, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation remains an active one.