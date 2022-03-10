Mother finds daughter, man shot inside San Antonio apartment, police say

They were still alive when the woman arrived and then were taken to a local hospital, each in critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

A mother found her daughter and another man shot inside an apartment unit on the city's southwest side Monday afternoon, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 7400 block of Yarrow Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said the woman and the man were inside the bedroom of the apartment. Each had a bullet wound to the upper part of the body.

They were still alive when the woman went inside, and they were taken to a local hospital, each in critical condition.

Authorities said they don't know whether foul play was involved, but they said there was no evidence of forced entry. When asked if the situation was a murder-suicide, the officer replied, "That's what it's looking like."

The two people found are believed to be in their 20s.

No one else was reportedly inside the apartment, and no other injuries were reported.