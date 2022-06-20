3 people injured in shooting near Rodeo Night Club on North Lamar

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were injured in a shooting near a nightclub on North Lamar Boulevard early Monday morning.
Police have confirmed that two people were shot in a parking lot near the Rodeo Night Club just before 3 a.m. Monday. A woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and a man sustained life-threatening injuries. Both were in surgery as of around 5:30 a.m.
Police also said a third person connected with the shooting took themselves to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police said it's possible this third individual and the male victim were shooting at each other.
Officials said the three people involved in the shooting know each other. No arrests have been made as of 5 a.m. Monday.
No additional information is available at this time.
