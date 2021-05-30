The Harris County District Attorney's Office will determine if any charges will be filed.

HOUSTON — A man turned himself in to police early Sunday after shooting another man he said was trying to break into his car, investigators said.

This happened at about 2:30 a.m. in front of a home in the 2700 block of Vance Street.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were called to the home for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

While officers were investigating this scene, they learned a man walked into the Northeast Police Station and reportedly told officers at the front desk that he was the one who lived at the home on Vance Street and shot the man who was taken to the hospital.

Northeast officers are at a shooting 2700 Vance. Initial reports are an adult male was shot by a homeowner who caught the male breaking into his car. 202 pic.twitter.com/zGlTKv8BxD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 30, 2021

Investigators said he told officers he was inside the home and saw the man trying to break into his car that was parked outside. He said he then went to confront the man, and at some point, he pulled out a gun and shot him.

At this time, an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

