Shooting reported on west side; three Northside ISD schools on lockdown

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting on the west side, across the street from John Jay High School. The incident prompted an immediate lockdown for John Jay High School, Mary Hull Elementary School and Anson Jones Middle School as a precaution.

No students were believed to be involved in the shooting that happened on Marbach Road near Loop 410, according to a Northside Independent School District official.

Public records show the call came into the San Antonio Fire Department at 12:55 p.m. for a trauma located at 7700 Marbach Road. Police put up crime scene tape around a restaurant directly across from John Jay High School called La Fiesta de Jalisco.