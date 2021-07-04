San Antonio Police at shooting scene on north side

The crime scene is located at Nacogdoches Road and El Sendero Street, about one mile north of Thousand Oaks Drive, inside Loop 1604.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is responding to a shooting on the north side. It happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday and a SAPD spokesperson is expected to give an update soon.

Two crashed vehicles could be seen at the location where police are investigating. A third vehicle that may have been involved got away, according to Jennifer Rodriguez, SAPD Public Information Officer.

Rodriguez said there was some sort of altercation at a car wash that ended with people in two different cars shooting at each other.

Rodriguez said two males in their upper teens and are stable condition at local hospitals. She also said detectives are still trying to sort of everyone's story.

Because of the large crime scene, Rodriguez said people should avoid the area for the next several hours.