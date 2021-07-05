Man dies in shooting on north side, suspect in police custody

A witness told KENS 5 he was cleaning his vehicle at the car wash next door when he saw a man yelling at a woman in the Dunkin' drive-thru behind the nail salon.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who was shot on the city's northside across the street from Churchill High School just before 1 p.m. Monday has died, police said. Investigators said he was taken to the hospital for his injuries and died there.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers surrounded a Dunkin' location and Cozy Nails Lounge in the 11900 block of Blanco Road.

A witness told KENS 5 he was cleaning his vehicle at the car wash next door when he saw a man yelling at a woman in the Dunkin' drive-thru behind the nail salon. The person said he heard four loud pops and that a car wash manager jumped behind a wall, another woman shouted at all of the car wash customers to get in their cars and the shooter fled before police arrived.

BREAKING: @SATXPolice are investigating on the 11900 block of Blanco. @SATXFire and EMS have cleared the scene. Investigators are focusing behind the Cozy Nail business. #kens5Eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Rf6XjExNpY — Mario Leal (@MLealTX) July 5, 2021

Police took the suspect into custody a short time later. That person has not been identified.