At least four injured in shooting at south-side flea market

Officials say a suspect fired dozens of shots into a crowded parking lot at the Mission Open Air Market.

SAN ANTONIO — Emergency responders are investigating a shooting at a southside Flea Market, where multiple people were injured.

According to Chief Russell Johnson with the San Antonio Fire Department, they received a call for an active shooter situation around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Mission Open Air Market in the 700 block of Moursund Boulevard near Roosevelt Avenue.

Johnson said maybe 100 shots were fired in a parking area of the flea market, and multiple people were hit. EMS transported three victims to a nearby hospital with possible life-threatening injuries; Johnson said one victim self-transported to the hospital.

Police have secured the area, and the investigation is ongoing; it's unclear if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.