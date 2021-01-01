Shooting over cell phone leaves one dead, five hurt on city's east side, SAPD says

Three men had come to a mobile home park late Thursday evening and confronted three others, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — In a violent conclusion to 2020, a shooting left one person dead and five others injured.

It happened at a mobile home park on San Antonio's east side around 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

San Antonio police said six men were shot: four were critically wounded and one was in stable condition, while one man died from his injuries.

Police said their early investigation showed three people went to a a mobile home near Southcross and Loop 410 to confront other people about a missing cell phone.

It wasn't yet known what exactly happened to escalate the situation, but police believe someone showed a gun and then multiple people shot at each other.

Police said the people who showed up at the home left the scene and drove away, ending at a second location where officers found them.