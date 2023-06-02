16-year-old killed, two minors and an adult injured in drive-by shooting on northeast side

SAPD Chief William McManus said the youngest victim was only five years old, and believes one of the minors who was shot was targeted.

SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured in a drive-by shooting on the northeast side on Friday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

A call came in around 2:10 p.m. for a shooting in progress on the 5100 block of Eisenhauer Road. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said it was a drive-by shooting with a specific target, a male under the age of 18 who was struck by gunfire.

McManus said the other people shot were a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 60-year-old woman. He said the young child was inside a vehicle and the other three victims were outside the vehicle when the shooting happened. The medical examiner's office confirmed that the 16-year-old boy was killed. McManus had no other updates on the conditions of the other victims, who were taken to the hospital.

The chief said the department has some information on a suspect vehicle, but he didn't want to release it at this time. He said the apartment complex where this happened is not known as a problem area, and said that a drive-by shooting can happen anywhere the intended target is.

This is a developing story.

