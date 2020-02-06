Shooting damages famed Killer Mike barbershop, sends 2 to hospital

Police are still working to determine what led up to the Monday afternoon shooting.

ATLANTA — Two men are recovering after a shooting near a famed Atlanta rapper's barbershop on Monday afternoon.

Atlanta Police said that they were called to the area of Tanner Street and William H. Borders Drive around 6:30 p.m. to reports of two men shot.

They arrived to find out that the two men had taken themselves to the hospital. Both men are said to have been stable when they were admitted to the hospital. However, their exact condition wasn't released.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting as they continue their investigation.

The area where the shooting happened, just off of Edgewood Avenue, has many local businesses, though perhaps one of the best-known is The Swag Shop, a barbershop owned by Atlanta rapper Killer Mike.

The shop is a short distance away from where the afternoon shooting happened. While not directly connected to the incident, police said the business apparently received some damage as a result of the gunfire.