Man shot after confronting suspects trying to steal catalytic converter, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being shot by two people trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car early Tuesday morning, police said. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on the east side.

Investigators with the San Antonio Police Department said the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was inside his apartment, located in the 3100 block of East Commerce Street, when he heard a commotion outside. He went outside to find two suspects attempting to steal his catalytic converter off of his car.

Authorities said he confronted the two suspects and one of them opened fire on him. The victim was shot in the chest and shoulder. The suspects took off in an unknown vehicle, police said.