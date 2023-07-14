Shooting leads to chase and shootout with police on south side, SAPD says

Police said the suspect fired into a residence, crashed during a pursuit, and exchanged gunfire with officers before he was apprehended on Friday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a shooting suspect led them on a chase that ended in a crash and a shootout with officers on the south side Friday afternoon.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, and officers took the suspect into custody.

Police said that around 12:40 p.m. on the 600 block of Gillette, a man was causing a disturbance and shot into a residence more than 10 times before fleeing in his vehicle. They said they later found the suspect in the area and chased after him. He was on East Ashley Road when he hit another vehicle and fled on foot. That's when police say the suspect turned and shot at officers, and one of the officers returned fire.

According to authorities the suspect hid in a backyard, and officers contained the scene and eventually arrested the suspect.

Internal affairs arrived at the scene to interview the officer who shot at the suspect. Police said that officer is a 10-year veteran of the force, who will be placed on administrative leave per SAPD policy.

Police said the suspect faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

Kingsborough Pool, which is in the area, was shut down due to the shooting.

