Shooting in traffic on southeast side sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

SAPD says they are looking for multiple suspects in a black SUV after they allegedly shot a car over 30 times in a busy intersection Fair Ave. on Sunday evening.
SAN ANTONIO — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after dozens of shots rang out in an intersection on the city's southeast side.

SAPD is looking for up to four suspects in a black SUV who allegedly opened fire on a car on the 300 block of Fair Ave around 7 p.m. on Sunday evening. They estimate that over 30 shots were fired.

The victim was unable to give authorities any information on what happened, but police are talking to witnesses. They found multiple shell casings at the scene.

We will update this story as it develops.