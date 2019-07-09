SAN ANTONIO — The investigation continues after one man was shot in the parking lot of a northwest side Walmart early Saturday morning.

According to police, two men got into an altercation in the parking lot of the Walmart on Bandera Road just before 1 a.m.

One of the men had a gun and fired it at the other man's head.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect took off from the scene in a black car. It is unclear at this time if the suspect is in custody.

Police are reviewing video from the parking lot cameras.

The investigation continues.