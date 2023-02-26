Shooting leads to high-speed chase with kids inside suspected gunman's car in Galveston

Police say the driver left the scene where a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

GALVESTON, Texas — A man was arrested and charged after officials said he led Galveston police on a high-speed chase.

It started Saturday around 10 p.m. at the Seaport Village Apartments, located on Heards Lane near 73rd Street.

Police said officers got to the apartment complex and found 35-year-old Galveston resident Charles Kinchen in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to John Sealy Hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries. At last check, he was in critical condition, police said.

After the shooting, Galveston police began searching for a dark-colored Dodge Charger that witnesses saw leaving the scene. The car was spotted by officers on Broadway, but when police tried to pull the Charger over, the driver took off and led police on a chase onto I-45.

The driver was eventually pulled over in La Marque. Authorities said children were found inside the car. The driver, 28-year-old Texas City resident Jamarcus Coleman, was arrested. The kids were checked out by La Marque EMS as a precaution and released to a family member.

Coleman was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading with a vehicle and three counts of endangering a child.