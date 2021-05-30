Pregnant woman caught in crossfire, shot while leaving church, Dallas police say

The shooting happened Sunday around 1 p.m. at a strip mall in the 9700 block of Forest Lane, police said.

DALLAS — A woman who was eight months pregnant had to be rushed to a local hospital Sunday after she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in a Dallas parking lot, police said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at a strip mall on the 9700 block of Forest Lane, according to Dallas police.

The woman was leaving church and walking through the parking lot when the gunfire began. A group of men were shooting at each other across the lot, police said.

The woman was hit by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital, where doctors treated her and delivered her baby. Both the woman and child are stable, according to officials.

Investigators are now looking to identify the shooters, who they said left the scene in a black Ford Focus and a champagne-colored 4-door Nissan.

Below are surveillance images police provided that show the men and the cars involved in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Leland Limbaugh at 469-849-3758 or leland.limbaugh@dallascityhall.com and refer to case No. 095091-2021.