Shooting at Gold's Gym parking lot, but no one hurt, investigators say

SAN ANTONIO — Several people have been detained in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a gym on the northeast side, investigators said.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., where a BCSO command post had been established in May, to the parking lot of Gold's Gym, located at FM78 and Walzem Road.

BSCO said no one was injured in the shooting, but Sheriff Javier Salazar, along with a public information officer will give an update from the scene shortly.

Gold's Gym shooting investigation LIVE: Shooting reported at Gold's Gym parking lot, but no one was hurt, investigators say