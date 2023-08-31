2 dead, 3 injured as Austin police investigate shooting at Arboretum Shopping Center

Another person has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two others were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Arboretum Shopping Center Thursday evening.

Reports indicate that two people have been killed and three additional people were injured.

Shooting occurred at a business in the 10000 block of Research Blvd. All APD resources are working to stabilize the scene. No individuals have been detained. At this time we do not have any information to believe there’s a threat to the public. https://t.co/ZJ5TmAhY1c — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) August 31, 2023

UPDATE 2 Critical Incident 10000blk Research Blvd Svrd Sb: The patient count remains at 5 and the scene remains active but secure, please continue to avoid the area.

Media staging at Great Hills Baptist Church- 10500 Jollyville Rd.

Video from the scene, 📹 credit ATCEMS PIO👇 pic.twitter.com/wPAq5HzkoE — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 1, 2023

AFD units initially responded as part of the Active Attack call and assisted with patient care. Units remain onscene in support of ongoing Police operations. https://t.co/mC4mlrbflU — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 31, 2023

According to police, there is no suspect in custody and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with KVUE for the latest news.