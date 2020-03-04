SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officials say they have made an arrest in the investigation of a fatal park shooting earlier this year that killed a 16-year-old boy.

Jesse Alviar Jr. died on Feb. 23 when shots rang out at Father Albert Benavidez Park on a Sunday afternoon. Two others were injured. It wasn't until this week that, according to records, authorities took 20-year-old Fabian Vega into custody "without incident."

Records state Vega told authorities he had opened fire in self-defense, after someone else at the scene had allegedly shot at him four times. However, investigators didn't find evidence of that having happened, nor a witness who said Alviar or another of the victims shot at Vega first.

The suspect has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.