More arrests made in deadly Easter morning shooting as authorities investigate alleged drug robbery scheme

A 17-year-old girl is the latest suspect who has been taken into custody by Bexar County deputies.

SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old San Antonio girl has been charged with capital murder and two additional counts of aggravated robbery in connection with a deadly Easter morning attack.

Investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office say Chelsey Lucero is one of three people involved in a failed drug deal that left 20-year-old Christian Reitz dead and another man with a gunshot wound.

Detectives say the trio admitted they concocted a plot to rob people for drugs during a drug-fueled bender that lasted several days.

Court records indicate Angel Koenigstein and Nathaniel Velasquez are already facing the same charges.

Koenigstein is the man accused of pulling the trigger at a home in the 11200 block of Dublin Woods, as he and three other people discussed a drug deal.

The witnesses all told investigators Koenigstein became agitated and yelled “Give me all your sh**!” before taking out a handgun and firing numerous rounds.

One victim told detectives he escaped because the gun misfired. Another survived because he was running away. The dead man’s friends tell detectives they found Reitz face down on the ground when they returned to the area after the gunman had run off.

With regard to how the incident unfolded, Velasquez told investigators that while he drove the car to the robbery scene, Lucero was their navigator, using her phone to provide directions.

Koenigstein is jailed under bonds totaling $400,000, while bonds for Lucero total $200,000.