Police search for four suspects after man shot and killed inside apartment

A group of men knocked on the door and pushed their way inside.

SAN ANTONIO — Four men are on the run after San Antonio police said they shot and killed another man.

Those suspects reportedly barged into an apartment on Westward Drive on the west side around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday.

SAPD said the victim and a friend were visiting another friend at their apartment. That’s when a group of four men knocked on the door and pushed their way inside.

Police said the group started confronting one of the visitors, and at some point during the interaction, someone shot the victim several times in his torso.

When police got to the apartment, they found the man, who was in his late 30s, with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.