Three people shot at apartment complex on San Antonio's southeast side

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police responded to a reported shooting on the city's southeast side Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at an apartment in the Reserves at Pecan Valley, which is located in the 4000 block of East Southcross.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said a gunman ran into an apartment unit and shot a man and a woman in the bathroom. The gunman then shot one more person on his way out.

One victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Two others had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were continuing their investigation. The shooter was not identified and is not in custody.