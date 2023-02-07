Sheriff: Murder charges filed after deadly shooting in parking lot of after-hours lounge

Damontez Sharp, 31, was charged with murder after a shooting in the parking lot of an after-hours lounge early Sunday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to Gonzalez, it happened in the parking lot of a lounge on Bissonnet near Eldridge Parkway.

Three people were shot and one died, according to Gonzalez. The person charged with murder, Damontez Sharp, was one of the two people who was shot but survived. A 26-year-old woman was shot, received treatment and was released from an area hospital. The victim who died, Arkavious Parks, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez said the incident started when Parks got into a fight with Sharp over a minor crash in the parking lot. Parks tried to intervene on behalf of a friend who was arguing with Sharp. That's when Sharp pulled out a gun and opened fire. After Sharp shot and killed Parks, a security guard opened fire on Sharp, hitting him several times.

According to Gonzalez, Sharp left the scene and went to a hospital, where he was detained. He was charged with murder and, as of Sunday night, remained in the hospital for treatment. The security guard was cooperating with the investigation and was not immediately charged, Gonzalez said.

Here's the update Gonzalez provided at the scene: