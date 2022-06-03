21-year-old shot during argument on south side, police say

Police have one person in custody for questioning, but they're not sure if he is the shooter.

SAN ANTONIO — An argument led to a shooting just after 9 p.m. on Saturday night, police said. It happened at an apartment complex on the south side.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, two men were fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 8200 block of South Flores Street and at one point, one of them started shooting.

Investigators said one of those men was shot twice. That 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.