Sheriff, police chief rallying to stop parole for man involved in the ambush killing of three officers

Kenneth Vodochodsky was convicted for his involvement in the ambush murders of three officers in October of 1999.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — A man convicted for his involvement in killing three local law enforcement officers could soon be released from jail.

Three officers were killed in an ambush attack in October of 1999. It was a day that Pleasanton Police Chief, Ronald Sanchez will never forget.

“A day has not gone by since October 12, 1999, that I have not thought of this incident,” said Sanchez.

Just after 8 p.m. Atascosa County Deputy Thomas Monse responded to a 9-1-1 call at a rural Atascosa property.

When Monse arrived, a man was hiding in the brush, waiting for the officer and then began shooting at the deputy.

A few minutes later, still unaware the 9-1-1 call had been a hoax, Deputy Mark Stephenson arrived at the scene.

When the deputies weren’t responding to radio calls, State Trooper Terry Miller responded to the home. The shooter, Jeremiah Engleton shot Miller just after he was able to send in the call, “Officer down.”

All three officers died on the scene.

Engleton later turned the gun on himself.

Sanchez was just a rookie officer in 1999 and was one of the first on the scene that tragic night. He said the murders will forever haunt the Atascosa County community.

“What about these officers children? What about the time of these officers wives that they have had to endure without their husbands, without their fathers?” said Sanchez.

The accomplice in the murders, Kenneth Vodochodsky, was initially sentenced to death for his involvement in the crimes, according to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward. The sentence was later overturned by an appellate court, and Vodochodsky pleaded guilty to all three murders in exchange for three 30-year sentences.

And, now after serving over two decades in prison, Vodochodsky could soon be released on parole. But, not if local law enforcement has anything to do with it.

“He was a participant in this violent, senseless act,” said Sanchez. “This incident could have been prevented had Kenneth Vodochodsky picked up the phone and made a phone call and said, ‘Do not send officers out here. They're going to be ambushed.’ But he chose not to do so.”

Sanchez and Soward are rallying the community to protest Vodochodsky’s parole by signing protest letters.

“As long as there's air in my lungs, we will continue to inundate the parole board with these letters,” said Sanchez.

For these law enforcement officers who lost their colleagues and friends that October night, this rally cry is personal.

“A day has not got by that I have not thought of these officers,” said Sanchez. “What does it mean to me? It means everything to me.”

Soward posted how to submit a letter on his Facebook page this week. He said they will be accepting letters until February 28 and then Soward will mail the letters to the parole board.

I would like to reach out to all law-abiding citizens across Texas and the United States in assisting us in protesting... Posted by Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas on Monday, January 3, 2022

Soward said Vodochodsky’s case will be reviewed by the parole board in March.

Sanchez said whoever would like to submit a letter can pick one up at the Pleasanton Police Department, or the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office in Jourdanton.