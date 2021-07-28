Sheriff: 'I'm shook' | Teens admit they stole necklace off man who committed suicide, deputies say

On Tuesday, BCSO learned of a video on social media – showing a 17-year-old girl removing the jewelry from the deceased man.

SAN ANTONIO — Two teenagers admitted they stole a necklace and a charm on Monday morning from the body of a 25-year-old man who had committed suicide on the city's far west side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, BCSO learned of a video on social media – showing a 17-year-old girl removing the jewelry from the deceased man.

Deputies were called out to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Sunday Song and Charismatic for an injured sick adult. They found the person dead.

According to a preliminary report, deputies spoke with the teens (a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old) who found him. They told BCSO they were headed to a nearby gas station when they noticed something awkward by the drainage ditch and went to take a closer look.

Sheriff just told a chilling story of teen girls stealing a necklace from the body of a suicide victim. #kens5eyewitness Sheriff says “I’m shook.” Video was circulating on social media. pic.twitter.com/4eHFySfGy2 — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) July 28, 2021

BCSO said the two notified their friend who arrived and called 9-1-1.

Investigators determined there was no foul play associated with the man's death and ruled the incident as a suicide.

At an event on the east side on Wednesday morning, BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar shared news about the arrests and said, "I'm shook."

"Investigators were able to identify the two females seen in the video as the individuals who initially discovered the decedent, and after speaking to them they admitted they stole the necklace and charm from the decedent’s person. The suspects indicated that the necklace was disposed of, but admitted to keeping the charm," the preliminary report said.

BCSO said deputies tried to recover the necklace where the suspects said it had been disposed of, but could not locate it.

Later that evening, arrest warrants were generated and both suspects were placed into custody.