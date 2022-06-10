SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2-year-old girl and 5-month-old boy in Shelby County died after two family dogs attacked them Wednesday afternoon, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
The children's mother was also injured in the incident involving two pit bulls in their home near Shelby Forest State Park, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 700 block of Sylvan Road around 3:30 p.m.
The children died on the scene and their mother, identified as Kirstie Bennard, was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office. As of Saturday, she is in critical condition.
On Saturday, the victims were identified by the sheriff's department as Lillie and Hollace Bennard.
Animal Control gained possession of the two dogs. They were euthanized Thursday afternoon by Memphis Animal Services.
Deputies said the investigation into the attack is ongoing.