Shawn Adkins arrested for murder

A warrant for his arrest came from the Nolan County District Attorney's Office.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Shawn Adkins, 35, has been arrested and charged with murder.

According to jail records, Adkins was booked into the Howard County Jail on June 14. The Howard County Sheriff's Office reports the Nolan County District Attorney's Office issued the warrant for his arrest.

Adkins' bail is set at $2-million.

There is no information at this time on who he has been accused of killing.

Adkins is linked to a more than a decade old case out of Colorado City. He was the boyfriend Hailey Dunn's mother, Billie Dunn, back when she was reported missing in December of 2010.

More information on Adkins' arrest is expected to be released Tuesday.

Who was Hailey Dunn?

Hailey Dunn was a student at Colorado City Middle School. She was a cheerleader and played basketball and softball. She was described as a loving, caring, outgoing teen.

She was just 13-years-old when she disappeared. Her death shook the community of Colorado City.

When Hailey Went Missing

The day after Christmas in 2010, Hailey told her mother that she was going to her father's house and then planned to spend the night with a friend. She never arrived.

Court documents state that investigators believed Adkins was the last person to have seen Hailey.

Nearly three years later, Hailey's remains were found in Scurry County in March of 2013, near Lake J.B. Thomas. That's just 25 miles north from where she first went missing and on land owned by the Adkins family.

Adkins' Link to the Case

Through the years, court documents have offered disturbing details about the disappearance of Hailey Dunn.

2011 court documents from Mitchell County indicate that law enforcement were looking into whether Hailey's mother and Adkins had something to do with Hailey's disappearance.

According to an affidavit, investigators noticed numerous inconsistencies in statements made by Adkins and reported suspicious behavior by Adkins on and around the date of Hailey's disappearance.

Adkins was the only person of interest named in the case. He was never officially considered a suspect by authorities.