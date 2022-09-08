Sexual assaults unfolded near 17-year-old suspect’s home, records reveal

Two older women were beaten in recent weeks. The teen arrested in connection with them is expected to be tried as an adult.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old is expected to be tried as an adult after he was charged in two attempted aggravated sexual assaults and subsequently jailed.

Recently released court documents paint a detailed picture into the evidence police have gathered in their investigation surrounding Justyn Antron Curl, the suspect police say is at fault for those two attacks.

Both of the attacks happened within a small geographic area in northwest San Antonio, and both scenes are close to Curl's home.

Police said one of the victims is in her 60s and the other is in her 70s.

Court records indicate the first attack happened on Bandera Road at Loop 1604 in late June. A woman told police she was sitting in her vehicle when a man asked her for a ride. The victim said that, when she refused, the man opened her passenger door and got in her car.

The woman said the suspect then pulled out a knife and threatened to stab her if she didn't perform a sex act.

The victim said that while she fought back, the man punched her in the head several times and then tried to remove her clothing. She told authorities she fought long enough that the man gave up and ran off, taking her cell phone with him. At that point, she ran to a nearby business to call police.

In the arrest affidavit for Curl, police wrote they recovered a very distinctive "Slitzer Rostfrei" stainless steel knife outside the car. An evidence technician was also able to collect fingerprints from the door handle of the vehicle.

Days later, the affidavit details that the print was matched to evidence police already had on file regarding another case.

With regard to the previous case, the affidavit explains that Curl was required to be on house arrest at his home, about one mile away. He was also supposed to be wearing a GPS monitor.

The detective wrote about contacting the company that tracks the device and being told that, during the time of the assault, the suspect's device was not detected at the home.

The affidavit goes on to state the detective "learned that it is possible to prevent these types of devices from plotting GPS coordinates for extended periods by wrapping the device with a masking agent such as heavy-duty aluminum foil."

With fingerprints and GPS data, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at Curl's home. Among the items recovered were the victim's cell phone and a Slitzer Rostfrei knife in the kitchen.

With regard to the attack on the second victim in early July, the original offense report states the victim, who is in her 70s, was out for an early-morning walk. The affidavit says there is surveillance video of a man in a distinctive "SpongeBob Squarepants" hoodie following the woman as she approached Bowens Crossing.

The woman told police her attacker demanded a sex act. When she refused, the man allegedly dragged her into a nearby drainage ditch and started hitting her in the face with a closed fist. The affidavit goes on to say that the suspect threatened to shoot the woman if she didn't comply with his demands, and that he also hit her in the back of the head with a chunk of concrete.

The woman said the man tried to disrobe her but she fought back until he gave up and ran away with her cell phone.

The affidavit said when they were searching Curl's house, they found the hoodie seen in the surveillance video and that a tracking device traced the victim's phone to within a few feet of Curl's home.

San Antonio Police released Curl's photo recently, and they are asking anyone who may know about additional crimes to come forward. Neighbors in the area said details of the frightening attacks have been circulating on the Nextdoor app for weeks.

Curl remains jailed on bonds totaling $150,000 on the most recent charges.

Prosecutors were unable to answer questions related to why Curl was on house arrest and under a court order to wear a GPS tracking monitor.