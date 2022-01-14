Bar owner linked to over 20 sexual assaults may have more victims in Oregon

Many of the alleged victims reported having a few drinks at the Everett, Wash. bar that the suspect owns before blacking out and being sexually assaulted.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A bar owner is suspected of sexually assaulting more than 20 people in Washington and Oregon, and local authorities believe there may be more victims in the Portland area.

Christian Sayre, 35, was arrested by police in Everett, Wash. in October 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting both men and women, the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said in a Friday news release.

Many of the victims reported going to Sayre's bar called The Anchor Pub in Everett, then having a few drinks and blacking out. Upon waking up, they believed they had been sexually assaulted, deputies said.

During their investigation, Everett police said they served search warrants on Sayre's home and business, uncovering evidence that linked him to victims in Washington County, Ore. where he grew up.

This month, WCSO Violent Crimes Unit detectives were assigned to the case to investigate his alleged crimes in Oregon.

The sheriff's office said Sayre attended Century High School in Hillsboro and Portland Community College's Rock Creek campus. He has also lived in other states.

Investigators said they have identified multiple additional victims in Oregon dating back to 2002.

"Based on the evidence in this case, detectives strongly believe there are additional victims," the sheriff's office said.

Sayre was arrested on new charges in Washington state Friday. He's being held at the Snohomish County jail on $1 million bail. His criminal charges in Oregon are still pending.

Anyone in Oregon who may have been a victim or anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact investigators at 503-846-2700.