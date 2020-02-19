SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities say they've arrested a 19-year-old who allegedly lied about his age to a local high school-aged teen to persuade her to have sex with him.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, Christopher Salazar is being charged with sexually assaulting a child after the 15-year-old girl reported the incident to deputies last month. The victim told authorities Christopher Salazar began communicating with her over Instagram and later Snapchat when the conversations turned sexual in nature.

When the girl asked his age, he repeatedly told her he was 17.

Eventually, the suspect picked her up from school and took her to a location where they engaged in sexual activity, the sheriff said. Afterward, when asked again, the suspect told the victim he was in fact 19 years old—an adult.

"This is a perfect example of what could happen if your kids are not careful on social media," Sheriff Salazar said on Tuesday afternoon. "The moment you lose track of who your kiddos are talking to on social media, something like this happens."

The sheriff said Christopher Salazar is also being charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance after investigators found he was selling THC edibles packaged to look like regular candy.

The sheriff said that, given what investigators discovered about the suspect, the situation could have easily become a case of human trafficking or a missing teen.

"A lot of other stuff could have happened, and none of it good," Sheriff Salazar said.