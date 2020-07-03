SAN ANTONIO — Within the span of a few hours Friday night, three men were arrested on sex charges involving unrelated cases.

Two of the arrests involved alleged child victims and the third involved a man accused of breaking into at least two northeast San Antonio homes and sexually assaulting women who lived there.

The first arrest of the evening was that of 40-year-old Clayton Turner.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said because Turner told them he is a youth minister with several local congregations, investigators are looking into whether there may be more than one young victim.

Salazar said this case came to light when a young girl made an outcry at her school, saying she had been subject to abuse for several years.

Salazar said Turner identified one congregation he is affiliated with as "The Message" and a second as "Guadalupe Seminary." On a Facebook page featuring Turner, he claims to be affiliated with the Guadalupe Baptist Theological Seminary on East Houston Street.

During a Friday evening check, the doors to the school were locked and the phone number listed on the sign in front of the building was a number that has been disconnected.

Turner remains jailed under bonds totaling $105,000.

With regard to the second arrest of the evening, 22-year old Trevon Deonte Rogers is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

An affidavit for an arrest warrant claims Rogers befriended a 13-year-old runaway girl and then forced her to have sex.

The teen made her outcry from the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center, where the sheriff said she was being held on charges unrelated to this alleged incident.

The child told detectives Rogers posted video of one of the assaults online, and that she deleted the post.

The victim also claims she found video of one assault on a cell phone Rogers had. Salazar said investigators now have the telephone, which is being examined as evidence.

The affidavit provides details about the inside of Rogers's home. The victim told detectives Rogers took her to his home when other family members were out of the house.

A jail spokesman said on Saturday afternoon that Rogers made bail and was in the process of being released, with no provisions for electronic monitoring listed on his court documents.

26-year-old Julio Cesar Zelaya is the third man arrested, but he will not be getting out of jail. Jail officials said Zelaya has an immigration hold, accusing him of entering the country illegally.

An affidavit for arrest details how investigators used a fingerprint on file with ICE to track Zelaya down.

The fingerprint was found on a broken window that was used to gain entry to the house of one victim.

Investigators described one attack that took place less than one mile from Zelaya's home address in the 6400 block of Crestway.

On Nov. 26, a woman told deputies when she heard her dogs barking at 4 a.m., she got up to investigate the howling.

The victim said she found an unknown male in her bedroom. She said the man had medium long hair with blue and green highlights.

A mug shot of Zelaya shows him to have blue and green highlights in his hair.

The victim said the attacker forced her to perform a sex act once, and then when he tried to force her into another act, the victim offered the man $100 to leave.

The victim told investigators the attacker said: "I'm going back to the west side where I belong and as long as you don't call the police then I'll never bother you again."

Detectives said in March, another victim was sexually assaulted in the same manner, in the same mobile home community where Zelaya lives.

In that case, a woman told deputies she woke up to find an unknown man in her bed, who put a pillow over her face to keep her quiet. The victim said when the man tried to rape her, she fought back, screaming loud enough to wake a family member who came to her aid and chased the man away.

The woman said moments later, the attacker returned, yelling, "My phone, my phone," and briefly looking for his phone before running off a second time.

The family member told detectives he found the missing cell phone in the victim's bedroom, where it was apparently dropped by the attacker.

Investigators tracked down the owner of that phone and found it belonged to a relative of Zelaya.

Detectives said "selfies" of Zelaya were found when they examined the phone.

He is charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony by force.