Several arrested for illegally gambling in southwest San Antonio

When BSCO deputies arrived, they found 20 people inside of the residence gambling. More than half tried to run, but they were all arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's are currently on scene of a drug bust on the city's southwest side.

BCSO deputies were called out to 200 block of Menefee Boulevard on Thursday morning where they made several arrests for illegal gambling.

Officials on scene said when deputies arrived, about 20 people were inside the property. 15 of them began to scatter and attempt to run away, but deputies worked to capture and arrest everyone.

Before their arrests, 12 of those 15 people that ran away forced their way into a nearby residence where there were family and children home.

40 gambling machines, cash and a few weapons have been recovered, officials said.

The charges are as follows.

All 12 will be charged with criminal trespassing.

19 total were detained and are facing various charges.

Two people had felony warrants.

Four guns were recovered.

Four people are going to jail for operating the gambling place.

Three people were charged for narcotics.

