SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio recently has seen a string of violent online dating crimes. In the latest case, a woman is facing aggravated robbery charges. Police say she met a man on Snapchat and then robbed him at park with the help of two men.

Two weeks ago, a woman was taken to University Hospital with a kitchen knife still in her back following an altercation.

According to police, an argument broke out between Claudia Martinez and a man she met on "Plenty of Fish" dating site in the 400 block of Vance Jackson on the city's northwest side.

In February, two people were arrested for using a dating app for a crime instead of a love connection.

Ervin Jackson, 22, and Chentel Dancer, 20, are charged with two counts aggravated robbery, which is a first degree felony.

Police say the pair used the app "Plenty of Fish" on two occasions to lure the victims. They say Chentel would meet the men at Doc Brown's bar for a date and when they got there, she would say she was giving her brother a ride home. That's when they would rob the victim at gunpoint, according to police.

Earlier this month, Viviana Bruno picked up a guy she met on Snapchat. Police say they went to park to get intimate. Police report that seconds later, two men came and helped her rob the victim. They stole his keys and his cellphone and went to his house and robbed him again.

Dating Coach and Owner of X & Y Communications Scot McKay said despite these stories, online dating is safe. "I think it is more dangerous to meet someone at a bar and go home with someone you have never met, and not knowing anything about them," he said.

McKay met his wife online and they have been married for 13 years. He said it is okay to be guarded.

"If someone is trying to say, 'hey, if we meet at a secluded place, I will do this wonderful thing for you,' I think we should exercise common human wisdom to make sure we still put safety first at all times," McKay said.

Mckay said healthy skepticism can go a long way. He said you should let a family member or friend know if you are meeting up with someone, and have them check in on you. He also said to go to public places were there are people around.