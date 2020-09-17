Serial sexual assault suspect preyed on patients at his treatment facility, Houston police say

Michael Hubacek is charged in three cases and is being questioned about other victims dating back as far as 2016.

HOUSTON — Houston police say they've arrested a "serial sexual assault" suspect who preyed on victims from a treatment facility he once owned.

Michael Ray Hubacek, 42, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of sexual assault.

Investigators say Hubacek targeted women who sought treatment for addiction at the facility he founded. They say he invited them to his home and offered them drugs, alcohol or gifts in exchange for sex. If they refused, he became violent, according to investigators.

"He has a type. He likes to focus on women who are typically considered attractive but are struggling with addiction," HPD Detective Dawn Baker said.

Two of the cases happened in 2018. Hubacek was questioned about one of them but claimed the encounter was consensual.

The victim didn't go to the hospital for a rape kit so there wasn't enough evidence to charge him at the time.

“Because they are a vulnerable population …, people don’t believe them. Society doesn’t believe them," Baker said. "We have to change that narrative. We have to change that thinking.”

Baker said Hubacek sat in on therapy sessions and handled discipline at the treatment facility. He had access to patients' personal information, including home addresses.

After Hubacek was charged in a case from January of this year, the Harris County district attorney reviewed the 2018 cases and accepted charges.

He is being questioned in similar cases dating back as far as 2016.

Investigators with HPD's Special Victims Division are urging other possible victims to contact them at 713-308-1180.



