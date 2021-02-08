Sentencing continues in trial of Otis McKane in the death of SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi.

A jury unanimously convicted McKane of capital murder in the shooting death of SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi.

SAN ANTONIO — Sentencing continues Tuesday in the capital murder trial of Otis McKane in the November 2016 death of SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi.

A jury unanimously convicted McKane of the murder on Thursday.

Monday, the jury responsible for deciding his punishment heard accounts of his history of drug deals and domestic abuse following testimony from multiple witnesses.

The prosecution brought SAPD Sgt. Kyle Williamson to the stand who read a series of text messages that showcased McKane’s actions of buying and selling drugs.

Once arguments are finished in the sentencing, a jury will determine whether McKane should be sentenced to death or spend the rest of his life behind bars.