SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video aired June 1, 2018.

A jury has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a 10-year-old on Thanksgiving Day two years ago.

Cody Gann was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday in connection with the shooting death of Delilah Hernandez. He pleaded guilty to murder charges just days ago.

Gann was arrested on November 30, 2017, and charged with murder. Police also arrested Jasmine Cary, 20, who also pleaded guilty for her role in Hernandez's death. Cary faces sentencing later Friday afternoon.

BACKSTORY:

Investigators say 10-year-old Hernandez was killed in a spray of gunfire from a high powered rifle in the 100 block of Harwood on the city's north side. Officers were directed to a back bedroom where the 10-year-old tried to overcome a gunshot wound to the chest. She died at University Hospital less than 40 minutes after being shot.

The arrest document said police saw bullet strikes across the front of the one-story home and deep craters in the concrete steps from a high powered weapon.

The investigation turned up surveillance video from the neighborhood. The video, according to police, showing the suspect's vehicle passing by the home at the time of the shooting. Police could not determine how many people were in the vehicle.

From the beginning, Hernandez's brother told police Gann was the murder suspect. The arrest document said the victim's brother was in bed when the shooting occurred. He was not injured. After trying to get a glimpse of the SUV shooting at his home, he called 911 because his sister had been shot.

RELATED: Suspect charged with murder of 10-year-old girl was seeking revenge on her brother

RELATED: Second person charged in 10-year-old's Thanksgiving day murder

Police said Hernandez's brother described Cary as a brief sex partner. He also claimed she had been parked across the street from his house the night before the murder in a red Mustang. Several unknown males in a white truck were reportedly with her. Detectives were able to verify a Mustang driving by the Harwood address the night before but not its occupants.

According to the warrant, Hernandez's brother said Gann vowed payback for a drive-by shooting at the murder suspect's home. "Today's the day" is the text he claimed he got through a messaging app.

SAPD said Gann used his sister's Nissan Murano to carry out the fatal shooting. After getting a search warrant, investigators matched casing found in the SUV to the rifle casings found at the scene of the Thanksgiving morning murder.

The warrant said Gann admitted to killing Hernandez on a messaging app. SAPD collected the transmission as evidence.

The SAPD homicide unit credited the arrest to help from the community providing tips that allowed them to find the suspects.