Seguin woman sentenced to 30 years behind bars after leaving mother to die and decompose in home

Police Chief Terry Nichols described the incident as "horrific," especially since the defendant's daughter was forced to live with the grim reality for three years.

SEGUIN, Texas — A Seguin woman was sentenced to three decades in prison after pleading guilty to letting her 71-year-old mother die on the bedroom floor and leaving the body to decompose for over three years.

“'Horrific' is the only word that really comes to my mind,” said Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols. “Jackie Crayton was a longstanding member of our community—very well-liked, very well-loved. It hit this community hard.”

Court documents state Delissa Crayton pleaded guilty to three felony charges. Two were for injury to an elderly person and one was for injury to a child.

Seguin police responded to the 900 block of Anderson street in July 2019 for claims of child abuse. Officers there discovered the remains of Jacqueline Crayton in the bedroom.

“This is the things they make TV shows out of, and movies," Nichols said. "You don’t think something like this can ever happen. How you can do that to anyone, let alone your own blood, your mother, the person that gave birth to you, that has raised you and got you where you are in your life...to simply shut the door and pretend like the person on the other side of the door is just unfathomable."

Court documents indicate Delissa’s daughter, who was younger than 15 years old at the time of the incident, was prevented from attempting to call for help.

“It’s hard to imagine what that child grew up in and spent multiple years of her life in. And we’re glad to have this behind us, we’re glad the defendant accepted responsibility and will be spending probably the rest of her adult life in prison,” Nichols said.