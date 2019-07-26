SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin police have arrested Benito Refugio Casarez Jr., 29, in connection with a shooting that occurred Thursday night in the 200 block of South Austin Street.

When officers arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a 40-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Casarez, 29, was arrested and booked for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon- Family Violence and is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.