SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin Police are asking for the public's help finding three men believed to have burglarized multiple cars earlier this month.

According to a spokesperson for the Seguin Police Department, on August 3 between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. the trio burglarized several cars at three separate motels.

The men stole three handguns (Taraus PT111G2, Springfield SD and Glock 22), a Lenovo laptop and miscellaneous items from three different cars, per the Seguin PD.

Surveillance cameras captured one man crawling through a window of a pickup truck he allegedly shattered.

Anyone with information on the suspects or this case is asked to call 830-379-2123.