Police in Seguin took to their Facebook page asking for the public’s help in solving a minor robbery case. According to police, a woman stole beer from a convenience store early in the morning of Sunday, June 2.

The Circle K on IH 10 West has surveillance cameras that captured the woman leaving the store without paying for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer, valued at $16. According to police, the Hispanic woman left the scene in a dark colored Chevrolet Silverado. She has long, dark hair and was wearing sandals, black shorts and a black sports bra.

If you have information about this person/crime, contact Officer Wissmann at 830-379-2123.