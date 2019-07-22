MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are now searching for a 27-year-old Texas woman after they say she tried to kidnap her biological child from the child's legal guardian.

Police say it happened as the child was leaving church services at the Holy Apostle Church at 6300 North Meridian Road at about noon on Sunday.

Police say Eden Hope Rodriguez of Segiun, Texas tried to kidnap her 8-year-old child, but the legal guardian was able to wrestle the child free and they fled inside the church. Rodriguez then ran away from the church.

Meridian Police say they have reason to believe that she is armed with a concealed handgun and that she is known to be violent.

She is a Hispanic woman, is about 5'3" and weighs about 100 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen in a blue or grey long sleeve shirt, white pants and dark ankle boots.

Investigators say she is known to drive a lime green 2014 Ford Fiesta, with Texas plate JTL 1009.

If you see Rodriguez, police urge you to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 and not to attempt to make contact with her.

Meridian Police