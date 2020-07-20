Seguin man accused in young couple's murder dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell, officials say

Robert Fadal was reportedly found unresponsive by staff during a cell check at the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center.

SAN ANTONIO — A former Seguin doctor charged with capital murder in the death of a young couple died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell, Guadalupe County officials said.

Robert Fadal was reportedly found unresponsive by staff during a cell check at the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center. Officials said he was taken to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Fadal was accused of murdering Anthony and Tiffany Strait in February of 2018. He had been in custody since his arrest in 2018. He also reportedly had his medical license suspended.

His death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.