HPD: Security guard shoots man during fight outside bar in N Houston

HOUSTON — A man was shot by a security guard as several guards tried to break up a fight outside of a bar in north Houston early Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.
This happened just after midnight in the parking lot of a bar on Airline Drive north of Little York Road.
Houston police said two groups of people were fighting when the security guards stepped in to stop it. However, people began turning on the guards and hitting them.
At some point, one of the guards fired his gun, hitting a man in the chest, police said. The man who was shot was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said the guards were cooperating with the investigation.