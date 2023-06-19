Security footage captures the moment an arson suspect's plan backfired

A thin-framed, hoodie-wearing suspect walked right into a southeast-side driveway, broke a window and torched a vehicle, but it blew up in their face.

SAN ANTONIO — The video is clear and disturbing. A thin-framed, hoodie wearing suspect walks right into a southeast-side driveway, breaks a window and torches a vehicle.

Homeowner Melissa said the attack wasn’t motivated by theft.

Still shocked, Melissa said, “They didn't take anything! He started lighting the bottle. It was a bottle with gas inside and he lit it and threw it in there and it didn't turn on so he went back again to go do it, and when he went back again that's when it exploded in his face.”

The explosion was caught on camera clearly as well, blowing the suspect back several feet, before he turns to run into the 4 a.m. darkness.

Melissa said the force of the blast was such that she believes the arsonist was probably injured, like a burn injury to his face, or singed eyebrows or hair.

The brazen nature of the attack was surprising, she said.

“Dogs were barking in the background and it didn't stop him! He just continued, trying to break the window,” Melissa said, even though security lights were shining in the driveway.

“It was 4:11 a.m. exactly,” Melissa said, adding that’s when neighbors started frantically ringing her doorbell in the Ida Creek neighborhood, hoping to save the homeowners from a terrible fate. After hearing glass shatter and looking outside, the neighbors saw the car in full bloom in the driveway, inches from another vehicle and just a few feet from the house.

“The arson investigator said that we caught it just in time because it didn't explode here at the front, and it would have run to this van and to our house. He said it happens very quickly and if you can see that in the video,” Melissa said.

Melissa said the family was sleeping soundly, and they are grateful they were warned of the imminent danger.

“Our neighbor heard the explosion and came running to our door, woke us up and told us that our car was on fire,” Melissa said, adding her husband sprang into action.

“My husband immediately ran, not thinking. He didn't put shoes on, barefoot, to see what was going on and then ran to get the water hose and walked right into all the shattered glass of course and we see the car in flames!” Melissa said.

Luckily, she said as her husband worked to douse the fire, the neighbors had already called the fire department for help.

“I was just watching in shock and thanking God that we were all okay, that nobody was injured,” Melissa said.

Melissa said arson investigators asked right away if the family had a beef with anyone.

“They did ask me if there was anyone that was angry with me and I said no, so they said most likely I wasn't targeted,” Melissa said.

Melissa added the arsonist probably has some degree of a burn injury to his face, like singed eyebrows or hair, and arson investigators who fanned out into the neighborhood looking for additional video told the family they have already come up with some clues.

Melissa said when she started discussing the matter with friends and neighbors, some said this just may be the next dangerous social media trend.

“I've already had two people tell me and they sent me videos of kind of similar people breaking into vehicles or even throwing gas all over the cars and setting them on fire,“ Melissa said.

Days after the fact, Melissa said the family remains shaken.

“I was very scared and just wondering why somebody would do something like that because I couldn't believe it! I couldn't believe how somebody just came randomly and started breaking our windows!” Melissa exclaimed.

Looking over the smelly remains of the burned out hulk, Melissa said, “It was just very scary. I mean the inside of the car is totally melted and gone.”

From top to bottom, the paint on the roof is cracked and peeling, the windows and windshield shattered in the high heat. The console of the car is a molten mess, while fixtures that used to be attached to the ceiling now drip down in a twisted, charred unrecognizable fashion.

The family said they are hoping in a community like this, the word will spread far and wide and the suspect will be caught soon so that no other family has to go through this.

“I want to make the neighbors and family and friends aware of what could possibly happen and what kind of people are out there,” Melissa said.