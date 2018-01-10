A second person is now dead after a double shooting on the city's Northwest side over the weekend.

The male victim died overnight at the hospital from wounds sustained during the deadly shooting at the Sonoma Canyon Apartments on Fairhaven Road.

A neighbor found the man shot in the head an in bed with a woman, who was dead at the time of discovery.

Rolando Guerrero’s early morning routine to keep the sun at bay took a dark turn revealing a bloody murder scene outside his window around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

"I happen to look across, down at my neighbors and happened to see blood all over the floor and also on the door, so I was very alarmed and I immediately called the cops," Guerrero recalled.

A vivid trail of blood led from one apartment porch to the next. A panicked Guerrero ran downstairs where his fear turned into a grim reality.

"I actually looked over my balcony on the side and seen her laying right here," Guerrero said.

The traumatizing moment is one now ingrained into his memory.

"I cried about it a lot and I'm still trying to get my head through it," Guerrero said. “I remember seeing blood all on her neck. I keep thinking of her face and her feet, you know, at the bottom behind my yard.”

"They seemed like very nice people," Guerrero said.

The medical examiner has not released the names of the victim.

Police say somebody had forced their way into a window in the back of the apartment. They believe this was not a case of random violence, but the killer is still at large.

"I don't feel safe at all to tell you the truth," said Guerrero, who noted that he moved in nearly three months ago and didn’t know his neighbors well, but he didn't have to understand a young life was cut short and another is barely hanging on. "We are all here, brothers and sisters at the end of the day, and you know, I just see it as my sister, you know, so I had to do what I had to do, and hopefully I saved a life at the end of the say and made that phone call right on time."

