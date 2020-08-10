x
Fourth suspect charged with murder of young Houston-area woman with cerebral palsy

Sierra Rhodd, 20, was shot and killed when several suspects opened fire on her family's Cypress-area home.

HOUSTON — A fourth suspect is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Sierra Rhodd.

Nineteen-year-old Xavier Fletcher was arrested Friday in Monterrey, California. 

Credit: MONTEREY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Harris County Sheriff's deputies arrested 25-year-old Jason Cisneros on Thursday and Austin McCalla, also 25, on Wednesday.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on September 14, the night of the murder.

Investigators said McCalla is the boyfriend of an 18-year-old woman who was initially charged in the case. Her murder charge was dropped when a judge ruled the Harris County DA’s Office didn’t have enough evidence.

Credit: HCSO
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has charged 3 suspects with murder in the death of Sierra Rhodd: Jason Cisneros, Austin McCalla, Andre Colson

Andre Colson, 26, was arrested last weekend and charged with Rhodd’s murder.

Rhodd, 20, had cerebral palsy and was shot and killed last month while lying in bed in her family's Cypress-area home.

Credit: Family photo
Sierra Rhodd, 20, was shot and killed while lying in bed at her family's home in Cypress.

No one else was hurt when multiple shooters opened fired on the home.

RELATED: Man charged with murder in connection with Sierra Rhodd's death

RELATED: Woman with cerebral palsy shot and killed as she was in bed at NW Harris County home

"She didn’t deserve to go like this. She had so much and never hurt anybody. Always worried about how everyone else felt," her father Michael Rhodd said the night of the murder.

Investigators believe the killers were after Rhodd’s 15-year-old brother. They found 57 shell casings at the scene.

After a vigil for Sierra a few days later, her father, Michael Rhodd, was shot and killed by his father-in-law during an altercation.

RELATED: HCSO: Father of Sierra Rhodd shot and killed hours after daughter's vigil

The father-in-law claimed self-defense.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.